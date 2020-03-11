Huawei P40 Pro
Up next
Author
Tags

HUAWEI P40 series is all set to be launched within two weeks. However, the company is now letting some people get a blind hands-on experience with the phones.

According to a new report, the P40 Pro will “guarantee new records” in mobile photography with a custom RYYB sensor, better and most likely a longer zoom. Further, the phones will offer “new material” options.

The company has “invested a lot in this tech and wouldn’t want it to go to waste” said one of the HUAWEI executives. The manufacturer says it drew inspiration from the Eagle Eye that can spot prey from 3 km distance. Hence, the zoom is expected to bring better resolution and clarity.

Source: Gizmochina

You May Also Like

Alleged Google Pixel 4a real life images pop up, reveal punch hole

The images you see above and below are allegedly depicting the upcoming Google Pixel 4a. There are some interesting bits to notice.

Android was the most vulnerable OS in 2019, but things are improving

A total of 414 security vulnerabilities were reported for the Android operating system in 2019, higher than Debian Linux, Windows 10, and Ubuntu.

Can you take the Samsung Galaxy S20 for a swim? Is it waterproof?

The Samsung Galaxy S20 Series includes some of the greatest smartphones available in the market, and here you can see just how good is its water resistance