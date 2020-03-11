Huawei P40 Pro
HUAWEI P40 series is all set to be launched within two weeks. However, the company is now letting some people get a blind hands-on experience with the phones.

According to a new report, the P40 Pro will “guarantee new records” in mobile photography with a custom RYYB sensor, better and most likely a longer zoom. Further, the phones will offer “new material” options.

The company has “invested a lot in this tech and wouldn’t want it to go to waste” said one of the HUAWEI executives. The manufacturer says it drew inspiration from the Eagle Eye that can spot prey from 3 km distance. Hence, the zoom is expected to bring better resolution and clarity.

