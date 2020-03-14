Huawei P40 Pro
Ahead of the March 26 launch, HUAWEI P40 Pro has been spotted on Geekbench 5 listing. It scored 776 in the single-core test and recorded a score of 3182 in the multi-core test.

The upcoming phone is powered by HiSilicon Kirin chipset that has a base frequency of 1.95GHz. It is likely to be the Kirin 990 5G chipset.

Further, the listing reveals that HUAWEI P40 Pro will come equipped with 8GB of RAM and run Android 10. However, it may not arrive with Google Mobile Services (GMS). Instead, it is expected to support Huawei Mobile Services (HMS).

Source: MySmartPrice

