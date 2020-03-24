Up next
Author
Tags

Specs and renders for the upcoming HUAWEI P40 Series have been leaked (still treat them with a healthy dose of skepticism) but the reports won’t stop until the devices become official.

Following up on the renders that were published is a detailed look at what will reportedly become the world’s first quad-curved display. It will allegedly be the one on the HUAWEI P40 Pro 5G (and probably its extravagant ceramic variant as well).

What does a quad-curved display mean? It means that it’s not only curved on the sides/edges, but it’s also curved on the top and bottom, pretty much like a pebble.

How will this impact ergonomics and improve the user experience is yet unknown, but we can expect HUAWEI to keep innovating both on the hardware and software end.

Source: Twitter

You May Also Like
OPPO Reno3 Pro

OPPO Reno3 global variant to go official on March 16

It could sport a 64MP primary rear camera.

Redmi K30 Pro hands-on images reveal Nokia-inspired design and pop-up camera

Xiaomi’s Redmi K30 Pro will reportedly be amongst the cheapest phones with the Qualcomm Snapdragon 865 chip in the market.
Galaxy A41

Samsung Galaxy A41 with waterproof body launched in Japan

It features a 3D Glasstic back.