Specs and renders for the upcoming HUAWEI P40 Series have been leaked (still treat them with a healthy dose of skepticism) but the reports won’t stop until the devices become official.

Following up on the renders that were published is a detailed look at what will reportedly become the world’s first quad-curved display. It will allegedly be the one on the HUAWEI P40 Pro 5G (and probably its extravagant ceramic variant as well).

What does a quad-curved display mean? It means that it’s not only curved on the sides/edges, but it’s also curved on the top and bottom, pretty much like a pebble.

How will this impact ergonomics and improve the user experience is yet unknown, but we can expect HUAWEI to keep innovating both on the hardware and software end.

Source: Twitter

