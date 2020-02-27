HUAWEI has announced the launch of the P40 Lite. While the HUAWEI P40 series is yet to be introduced, the company has launched its youngest sibling.

The HUAWEI P40 Lite has been announced in Spain. Moreover, it comes with HUAWEI Mobile Services (HMS) and runs Android 10.

HUAWEI P40 Lite specifications

6.4-inch (2340×1080 pixels) Full HD+ IPS display

Kirin 810 7nm (2x 2.27GHz Cortex-A76 +6 x 1.88GHz Cortex-A55) SoC with ARM Mali-G52 MP6 GPU

6GB LPDDR4x RAM, 128GB storage, expandable memory up to 256GB with HUAWEI NM memory card

Android 10-based EMUI 10.0.1 with HMS

Hybrid Dual SIM (nano + nano / NM card)

48MP rear camera with Sony IMX586 sensor, f/1.8 aperture + 8MP Ultra Wide Angle lens with f/2.4 aperture + 2MP camera for macro + 2MP for depth sensing with f/2.4 aperture

16MP front camera with f/2.0 aperture

Side-mounted Fingerprint sensor

Dual 4G VoLTE, Wi-Fi 802.11 ac (2.4GHz and 5GHz), Bluetooth 5 LE, GPS, USB Type-C

4,100mAhmAh battery with 40W HUAWEI Super fast charging

The device will go on sale starting from next month in Spain and select countries in Europe. Pre-orders start from March 2. It is priced at $326.

Source: HUAWEI