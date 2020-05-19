HUAWEI P40 Lite 5G

HUAWEI has launched the P40 Lite 5G smartphone. It is basically a revamped version of the Nova 7 SE 5G it announced in China last month.

The device features a glass back with gradient finish, and a side-mounted fingerprint scanner. It comes with HMS and AppGallery.

HUAWEI P40 Lite 5G specifications

Display6.5-inch (2400 × 1080 pixels) Full HD+ LCD
SoCHUAWEI Kirin 820 5G
RAM6GB LPDDR4x
Storage128GB, expandable with NM card
CamerasRear: 64MP (primary) + 8MP (ultra-wide) + 2MP (macro) + 2MP (depth)
Front: 16MP
Battery4,000mAh, 40W fast charging
OSAndroid 10 with EMUI 10.1

The HUAWEI P40 Lite 5G is priced at €399.90 (~ US$ 436 / Rs 33,000). It is available for order through the official Italy site.

