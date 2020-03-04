Huawei P40 and P40 Pro will break cover on March 26, but it appears that their affordable siblings will be out earlier. After launching the Huawei P40 Lite, the Chinese smartphone maker has quietly added another member to the lineup – the Huawei P40 Lite E.

The Huawei P40 Lite E has an appealing refractive finish on its rear panel and a thin line running around the edges with a rainbow color scheme. Here’s what you’ll find under that shiny exterior:

6.39-inch HD+ display with a hole-punch

Octa-core Kirin 810 SoC

4GB RAM + 64GB onboard storage (expandable up to 512GB)

Triple rear cameras (48-megapixel main snapper + 8-megapixel ultra-wide-angle lens + 2-megapixel depth sensor)

8-megapixel selfie camera

4,000mAh battery with 10W charging support

The biggest drawback is that the phone lacks Google services like Play Store, and comes with Huawei’s App Gallery instead. Huawei P40 Lite E is up for grabs in black and aurora blue colors priced at PLN 700 (roughly $180), but there is no information on its wider availability.

Source: Huawei

Via: GSMArena