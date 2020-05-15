Just over two months after launching the P40 Lite, HUAWEI has its launched 5G-ready sibling, unsurprisingly named P40 Lite 5G. Naming aside, this is an altogether different phone. Actually, scratch that! The HUAWEI P40 Lite 5G is, in fact, a rebranded Nova 7 SE that went official last month.
The HUAWEI P40 Lite 5G packs some serious firepower and also looks quite premium, thanks to the glass build and beautiful gradient finish on its rear panel. It has a 6.5-inch FHD+ display with a waterdrop notch and is powered by the in-house Kirin 820 5G chip.
There is a 64MP camera at the back, sitting alongside an 8MP wide-angle lens and a pair of 2MP sensors for depth sensing and macro shots. The HUAWEI P40 Lite offers a 4,000mAh battery that supports 40W fast charging.
HUAWEI P40 Lite 5G specifications
|Display
|6.5-inch FHD+ LCD
HDR10 support
|Processor
|HiSilicon Kirin 820
|RAM
|6GB
|Storage
|128GB
(expandable up to 256GB)
|Rear Cameras
|64MP (F/1.8) primary
8MP (F/2.4) ultra-wide
2MP (F/2.4) macro
2MP (F/2.4) depth
|Front Camera
|16MP (F/2.0)
|Battery
|4,000mAh
40W fast charging
|Software
|EMUI 10.1 (Android 10)
|Dimensions
|162.31×75.08.58mm
|Weight
|189 grams
HUAWEI P40 Lite 5G price and availabity
HUAWEI P40 Lite is priced at €400 (~$430) and comes in Space Silver, Crush Green, and Midnight Black colors. Pre-orders are now live and it will go on sale starting May 29 in Europe, but details about its availability in other markets are not available yet.
Source: HUAWEI Italia