Just over two months after launching the P40 Lite, HUAWEI has its launched 5G-ready sibling, unsurprisingly named P40 Lite 5G. Naming aside, this is an altogether different phone. Actually, scratch that! The HUAWEI P40 Lite 5G is, in fact, a rebranded Nova 7 SE that went official last month.

The HUAWEI P40 Lite 5G packs some serious firepower and also looks quite premium, thanks to the glass build and beautiful gradient finish on its rear panel. It has a 6.5-inch FHD+ display with a waterdrop notch and is powered by the in-house Kirin 820 5G chip.

There is a 64MP camera at the back, sitting alongside an 8MP wide-angle lens and a pair of 2MP sensors for depth sensing and macro shots. The HUAWEI P40 Lite offers a 4,000mAh battery that supports 40W fast charging.

HUAWEI P40 Lite 5G specifications

Display 6.5-inch FHD+ LCD

HDR10 support Processor HiSilicon Kirin 820 RAM 6GB Storage 128GB

(expandable up to 256GB) Rear Cameras 64MP (F/1.8) primary

8MP (F/2.4) ultra-wide

2MP (F/2.4) macro

2MP (F/2.4) depth Front Camera 16MP (F/2.0) Battery 4,000mAh

40W fast charging Software EMUI 10.1 (Android 10) Dimensions 162.31×75.08.58mm Weight 189 grams

HUAWEI P40 Lite 5G price and availabity

HUAWEI P40 Lite is priced at €400 (~$430) and comes in Space Silver, Crush Green, and Midnight Black colors. Pre-orders are now live and it will go on sale starting May 29 in Europe, but details about its availability in other markets are not available yet.





Source: HUAWEI Italia