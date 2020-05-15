Just over two months after launching the P40 Lite, HUAWEI has its launched 5G-ready sibling, unsurprisingly named P40 Lite 5G. Naming aside, this is an altogether different phone. Actually, scratch that! The HUAWEI P40 Lite 5G is, in fact, a rebranded Nova 7 SE that went official last month.

The HUAWEI P40 Lite 5G packs some serious firepower and also looks quite premium, thanks to the glass build and beautiful gradient finish on its rear panel. It has a 6.5-inch FHD+ display with a waterdrop notch and is powered by the in-house Kirin 820 5G chip.

There is a 64MP camera at the back, sitting alongside an 8MP wide-angle lens and a pair of 2MP sensors for depth sensing and macro shots. The HUAWEI P40 Lite offers a 4,000mAh battery that supports 40W fast charging.

HUAWEI P40 Lite 5G specifications

Display6.5-inch FHD+ LCD
HDR10 support
ProcessorHiSilicon Kirin 820
RAM6GB
Storage128GB
(expandable up to 256GB)
Rear Cameras64MP (F/1.8) primary
8MP (F/2.4) ultra-wide
2MP (F/2.4) macro
2MP (F/2.4) depth
Front Camera16MP (F/2.0)
Battery4,000mAh
40W fast charging
SoftwareEMUI 10.1 (Android 10)
Dimensions162.31×75.08.58mm
Weight189 grams

HUAWEI P40 Lite 5G price and availabity

HUAWEI P40 Lite is priced at €400 (~$430) and comes in Space Silver, Crush Green, and Midnight Black colors. Pre-orders are now live and it will go on sale starting May 29 in Europe, but details about its availability in other markets are not available yet.

HUAWEI P40 lite 5G Side Mounted Fingerprint unlock
HUAWEI P40 lite 5G Side Mounted Fingerprint unlock

HUAWEI P40 lite 5G Side Mounted Fingerprint unlock

Source: HUAWEI Italia

You May Also Like
Vivo smartphone

Vivo smartphone V2012A with Snapdragon 765G SoC visits Geekbench

It could be a global version of the Vivo Z6 5G.
Realme Narzo 10, Narzo 10A

Realme Narzo 10 series is finally launching on May 11

Users will be able to watch the pre-recorded launch video at 12:30 PM IST on Monday, May 11.
Samsung Galaxy A21s

Samsung Galaxy A21s renders, specs and price leaked

It could be launched soon.