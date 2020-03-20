There’s been no real shortage of HUAWEI P40 and P40 Pro leaks. While most of them were dealing with the back, and the camera system mainly, there were just a couple showing off the front of the device.

Evan Blass is changing that by posting the two renders above, with the HUAWEI P40 on the left, and the P40 Pro on the right.

In both instances HUAWEI seems to have ditched the notch in favor of a pill-shaped punch hole that seems to house the two front-facing cameras, and maybe hardware required for face recognition, considering the two lenses are further apart than normal.

While the P40 seems to have a flat display with minimal bezels, the P40 Pro looks to be curved around the edges (probably less than the Mate 30 Pro), and almost entirely eliminates the bezels.

The P40 Pro clearly shows the in-display fingerprint scanner, but, despite lacking information on the screen of the P40, we expect the same to be available on this model as well.

Since we can’t spot a speaker grill on neither devices, HUAWEI might equip the two phones with sound emitting displays, something it has already done with the Mate 30 Pro.

Both devices, and a P40 Pro Premium edition, will be launched next week, together with an upgraded HUAWEI Watch GT2e.

Source: Evan Blass (Twitter)