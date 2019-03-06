Check out this official Huawei P30 teaser!

Huawei is slowly building the anticipation for the P30-series of smartphones it will introduce on March 26 in Paris. It does so through various channels, official and unofficial. The video you see below has been posted on an official Huawei Facebook page, namely Huawei Romania. It is a teaser video that hints several of the upcoming features for the phone.

Obviously, photography is the first one. We know that the P30 is expected to be upgraded to a triple-camera setup from the dual on the P20. We also know the P30 pro will get four cameras, one of which a periscope-zoom camera.

The colors and textures used in the teaser hint towards the paintjob and finish of the devices, which will most likely inherit the 2018 gradient on the predecessors. We see the same moon Richard Yu posted on Weibo, confirming the improved zoom capabilities of the device.

Last, but not least, the use of heavy base with some imagery leads us to believe Huawei will improve the sound output and hopefully quality of the smartphones. The Fibonacci spiral makes its presence, as it is one of the guides you can enable in Huawei’s camera app.

That's all we can make out of it.