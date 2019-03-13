Pictures in Huawei P30 teaser posters are not shot with the P30

Huawei posted some P30 teaser posters on Weibo. You can find them at the source link, or embedded below. They are part of the company’s campaign to build the buzz and anticipation for the March 26 special event, when the Huawei P30 and P30 Pro are expected to make their official debut.

As we know by now, the P30 Pro will feature a periscope-zoom camera. It will allow the phone to use up to 10x hybrid lossless zoom, as one of its main selling points. However, as it turns out, the P30 or P30 Pro was not used to snap the pictures utilized in the posters. GSMArena uncovered that the pictures are actually taken by professional photographers using their pro dSLR cameras.

Huawei acknowledged and admitted the fact, and issued the below statement, stressing the fact that the posters are simply meant to highlight some of the features of the upcoming phones.