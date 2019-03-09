Huawei P30 Rumors! ft. Booredatwork | #PNWeekly 348

Huawei dominates the conversation this week as we address the looming legal challenges the company faces against the United States and the world. But that won’t stop us from talking about a new Huawei phone as we await word of the P30 — we check out the rumor mill.

All that plus a Galaxy S10 check-in sandwiched right in the middle with our friend from Booredatwork, Enobong Etteh, on this episode of the Pocketnow Weekly!

Watch our YouTube companion video recorded at 11am Eastern on March 9 or check out the high-quality audio version right here or through Apple, Google, Spotify, our RSS and wherever you get your podcasts. Talk back live while you’re watching the show on Twitter with #PNWeekly and shoot feedback to the hosts at [email protected]!

Hosts

Joshua Vergara

Guests

Enobong Etteh (Booredatwork)

Executive Producer

Jules Wang

The show

•

Music provided by Argofox:

Minerva – Bloom

youtu.be/hUVq-aq6aVI