Huawei P30 Rumors! ft. Booredatwork | #PNWeekly 348
Huawei dominates the conversation this week as we address the looming legal challenges the company faces against the United States and the world. But that won’t stop us from talking about a new Huawei phone as we await word of the P30 — we check out the rumor mill.
All that plus a Galaxy S10 check-in sandwiched right in the middle with our friend from Booredatwork, Enobong Etteh, on this episode of the Pocketnow Weekly!
Watch our YouTube companion video recorded at 11am Eastern on March 9 or check out the high-quality audio version right here or through Apple, Google, Spotify, our RSS and wherever you get your podcasts. Talk back live while you’re watching the show on Twitter with #PNWeekly and shoot feedback to the hosts at [email protected]!
- Huawei is waging legal war with the US government on claims of sanctions fraud, intellectual property theft and a concern that it installs encryption backdoors so that the Chinese government can reap data from unwitting customers.
- We check in on how we feel about using the Galaxy S10+ and look forward to using the S10e.
- Time to talk about the Huawei P30, a four-camera phone expected out on March 26.
