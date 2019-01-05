Huawei P30 renders suggest triple-cameras, in-display fingerprint scanner

We have some new rumors about Huawei’s upcoming spring flagships. A recent report suggested that the Chinese phone-maker is stepping up, yet again, its camera game, by adding three cameras to the Huawei P30, and four cameras to the Huawei P30 Pro. An even bolder alleged case render took it one step further suggesting the possibility of the Huawei Mate 30 Pro possibly adding an entire row of cameras, for a total of five, but that’s for the autumn flagship.

Back to the Huawei Mate 30, the images you see above and below are alleged press renders based on information that’s been leaked so far. First off, these renders suggest that Huawei will continue down the route of gradient colors, possibly adding some more to the mix, or even changing shades up completely.

The report confirms the addition of an extra camera to the Mate 30 (and possibly implies four in total on the Mate 30 Pro). The interesting bit is that the renders suggest that Huawei will ditch the home button in favor of an in-display fingerprint scanner. This would eliminate the bezel (or chin) at the bottom, and a much narrower, waterdrop-style notch will do its best to maximize screen-to-body ratio.

Six inches is what the report claims for the display size, and physical dimensions of 149.1 x 71.4 x 7.5mm (9.3mm at the camera hump).

The rumored specs include the Kirin 980 SoC, 6GB of RAM (possibly 8 on the Pro), OLED display, 40MP/20MP/5MP Triple Camera setup, 24MP front-facer, and 4,000mAh battery.

You can read more, as well as check out additional renders at the source link below.