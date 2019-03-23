Huawei P30 Pro video shows off in-display fingerprint scanner performance

If you think it wasn’t enough that Huawei itself leaked the upcoming P30 and P30 Pro, there’s a new, alleged, hands-on that recently surfaced. It’s really brief, so don’t expect too much out of it. Still, it’s more than enough to confirm the design leaked in the recent renders and teasers.

The person handling the device is training the in-display fingerprint scanner, but that’s not what we’re interested in. We know it’s the P30 Pro, and not the P30 because of the curved glass on the sides. There’s also the much smaller waterdrop notch, compared to last year’s P20 Pro, and the relatively small top and bottom bezels.

We sadly don’t get a complete look at the phone, but we’ll have to do it with the fast fingerprint scanner. The Huawei P30 and P30 Pro are just a couple of days out, so stay tuned for the latest on the devices.