Huawei P30 and P30 Pro certifications reveal specs

After celebrating more than 10 million Mate 20-series smartphones sold, Huawei is preparing to announce the P30 family of products. It’s going to happen on March 26, but the Chinese company is already teasing the phone. We have a pretty good idea on what to expect, but thanks to recent certifications granted for the phones we’re getting a confirmation on the upcoming specs.

Both the Huawei P30 and Huawei P30 Pro have visited Taiwan’s NCC (National Communications Commission), and the certifications reveal some of the internals. The Huawei P30, most likely with the model number ELE-L29, will feature 6GB and 8GB RAM options, with 128GB of storage. The Huawei P30 Pro will possibly have the model number VOG-L29, and will pack 8GB of RAM and 128GB or 256GB of storage configurations.

Previous reports suggest, normally, that the phones will rock the Kirin 980 chip, and thanks to Huawei, we know to expect a periscope-zoom camera on the P30 Pro.

The third phone which is expected to complete the line-up, the Huawei P30 Lite, is expected to have the model number MAR-LX2. Certifications do not contain any specific info regarding the internals.