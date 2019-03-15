Here are all the Huawei P30 and Huawei P30 Pro specs

The Huawei P30 and P30 Pro, to be unveiled officially at the March 26 event in Paris, have been subject to many rumors, reports, and leaks. If you’ve been following the tech media you probably know all about the triple-camera and quad-camera phones the Chinese company will compete with. However, a recent report details all the specs of the two devices less than two weeks ahead of the official announcement.

The Huawei P30 will allegedly sport a 6.1-inch OLED display with a 2340 x 1080 resolution. The notch in the display, much smaller than last year, is home to a 32MP camera. Powering everything is a Kirin 980 processor, with eight cores, and 7nm process, complete with its dedicated NPU. Backing it up are 6GB of RAM, and this particular report only mentions 128GB as the storage option. The triple-camera setup (of from two last year) consists of a 40MP main shooter with f/1.8, a wide angle 16MP unit with f/2.2, and a zoom lens that is rated 8MP and f/2.4. A 3,650mAh battery powers everything, with color options including black, white, and blue.

The Huawei P30 Pro sports the same application processor, but ups the RAM and storage to 8GB, and either 128-, 256- or 512GB. The display is larger, at 6.47 inches, still OLED, with the same 2340 x 1080 resolution. The interesting bit comes with the camera. Listed as triple-camera, marketed as quad-camera, the system consists of a 40MP main shooter with OIS and f/1.6, a wide angle unit of 20MP and f/2.2, a zoom lens of 8MP and f/3.4, as well as 10x Hybrid Zoom and ToF capabilities. Black, white, blue, and orange are mentioned by the report, alongside a 4,200mAh battery.

We will be in Paris for the launch event and bring you all the text and video coverage you need to stay on top of things.