Huawei P30, Huawei P30 Pro prices leak; more expensive than Galaxy S10

Huawei P30 Pro

There’s little we don’t know about the Huawei P30 and Huawei P30 Pro. The company will introduce both devices (as well as a P30 Lite) at its March 26 special event in Paris. Renders, even pictures, as well as all the specs have been leaked one way or the other, but so far we didn’t hear anything about possible prices. This leak tries to anticipate the price tags, and it looks like the Huawei flagship will be somewhat more expensive than Samsung’s 2019 Galaxy S10.

The Huawei P30, packing 6GB of RAM and 128GB of storage is reportedly going to set you back €749 Euro. While it most probably won’t be officially available in the U.S., for comparison purposes, that translates to roughly $850. The Huawei P30 Pro, with 8GB/128GB configuration, is expected to cost €999 ($1,135), while the 8GB/256GB configuration will be priced at €1,099 ($1,250). By comparison, the Galaxy S10+ can be had for $999.

While these prices are not official yet, it’s a good indication of where Huawei plans to place these products in the international competition game. They could also vary from region to region, but they are a good baseline until we hear something official from the company.

