As the rumors hinted, HUAWEI P30 Pro New Edition is now official. The handset has been launched in the German market.

It comes with an identical design and specifications as the Huawei P30 Pro launched last year. However, there is an added Silver Frost color option. Moreover, it runs the latest Android 10-based EMUI 10 and offers Google apps support.

The HUAWEI P30 Pro New Edition is up for pre-sale in Germany for EUR 749 for the unlocked variant with 8GB RAM and 256GB of storage. All those who pre-order the device will get a HUAWEI FreeBuds 3 and HUAWEI Mini Speaker for free.

