Huawei P30 and P30 Pro event scheduled for March 26 in Paris

If you were wondering whether it will happen at MWC 2019 or not, here’s your answer: no. The special event in Barcelona will likely introduce Huawei’s foldable smartphone, but for the P30 and P30 Pro, Huawei is holding a special event in Paris. Paris was also the city the company chose last year for the P20 and P20 Pro event, when it introduced us to the triple camera concept. This year the company wants to rewrite the rules, as the tagline of the teaser goes.

While the teaser doesn’t reveal much, aside from landmarks in Paris, it does zoom into theses really tightly, hinting towards an improved zoom capability for the phones. There’s been no shortage of rumors and reports surrounding the P30 and P30 Pro, most recently, talking about possible screen resolutions.

The P30, and the P30 Pro especially, is supposed to be the phone that goes head-to-head against Samsung’s upcoming S10 and S10+ flagships. The Chinese phone-maker is eyeing Samsung’s supremacy position, aiming to dethrone the Korean company in the near future. The P30 line-up could definitely help!