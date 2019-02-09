On Pocketnow Daily, the Huawei P30 Pro will reportedly be launched in Paris at the end of March. A new concept of the possible Essential PH-2 shows an all display phone with the selfie camera and sensors under the display. Apple finally released iOS 12.1.4 fixing their FaceTime issue as well as other problems. Google is apparently going to start making their own wearables and are looking a VP. We end today’s show with Samsung reportedly giving free Galaxy Buds with some pre-orders of the Galaxy S10.

– Back to Paris for the Huawei P30 event at the end of March

– Essential has concepts of a phone with its selfie camera under the display

– Apple releases iOS 12.1.4 to fix FaceTime and other bugs

– Is Google planning to build its own wearables?

– Get free Galaxy Buds with some Galaxy S10 pre-orders