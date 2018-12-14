Android

Huawei P30 Pro with 5 cameras, Apple ditching Intel modems | Pocketnow Daily

Contents

Huawei Mate 20 Pro: Welcome to a Higher Intelligence

On Pocketnow Daily, we get the first concept designs of the Huawei P30 Pro, bringing a total of five cameras. Apple is reportedly working on producing its own modems. New rumors of the Huawei Nova 4 have just emerged and it looks like a premium variant may bring a 48-megapixel camera. The MediaTek Helio P90 is now available and it brings a lot of AI capabilities to the premium mid-range. We end today’s show with deals for Lenovo’s smart display on Walmart.


Discuss This Post

Share This Post

Watch the Latest Pocketnow Videos

Posted In
Accessories, Android, BlackBerry, iOS, Other OS, Phones, Tablets, Wearables, Windows
Tags
Pocketnow Daily, Video
,
About The Author
Jaime Rivera
Jaime has been a fan of technology since he got his first computer when he was 12, and has followed the evolution of mobile technology from the PDA to everything we see today. As our Multimedia Manger, he’s been in-charge of growing our YouTube hobby into one of the biggest video channels in the industry. When he’s not building one of our videos, or filming our Pocketnow Daily, he can be found in his second biggest passion, which is running and fitness. Read more about Jaime Rivera!
OnePlus 6T - The Need For Speed