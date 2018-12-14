Huawei P30 Pro with 5 cameras, Apple ditching Intel modems | Pocketnow Daily
On Pocketnow Daily, we get the first concept designs of the Huawei P30 Pro, bringing a total of five cameras. Apple is reportedly working on producing its own modems. New rumors of the Huawei Nova 4 have just emerged and it looks like a premium variant may bring a 48-megapixel camera. The MediaTek Helio P90 is now available and it brings a lot of AI capabilities to the premium mid-range. We end today’s show with deals for Lenovo’s smart display on Walmart.
- The Huawei P30 could bring up to 5 cameras and a punch-hole display
- Apple could be working on Cellular modems for future iPhones
- Huawei Nova 4 split-tiered with 48MP or 20MP lead camera, leak shows
- MediaTek Helio P90 launches with ARCore, Google Lens support
- The 8” Lenovo Smart Display is $50 off at Walmart
