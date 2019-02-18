Android

Huawei P30 Pro may max out at 1080p for its display

After introducing its first quad HD OLED display last year to the Mate 20 Pro, Huawei may be headed back down to full HD this year.

MySmartPrice has obtained user agent profiles for the Huawei P30 with model number ELE-L29, and the P30 Pro with model number VOG-L29. The key extracts from the data are that both devices will utilize Android 9.0 — presumably with EMUI 9.0 — as well as 2340 x 1080 displays. An earlier UAP leak listed the Huawei P30 Lite with a 2312 x 1080 display.

Differences in the display size will be negligible compared with the speculation that the P30 Pro will have four cameras to the P30’s three.

It’s expected that the company will launch the P30 series in a Paris event late in March.

Via
Phandroid
Source
MySmartPrice
