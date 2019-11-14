Huawei P30 Huawei P30 Pro
The 2018 Huawei Mate 20-series is not the only phone EMUI 10 is rolling out to. Launched together with the Mate 30 and Mate 30 Pro, the Android 10-based EMUI 10 is now, according to reports, being pushed out to the Huawei P30 and P30 Pro.

The update, according to reports, is weighing just a hair under 4.5GB, and is rolling out in stages. The version number is apparently 10.0.0.168, and those who received it did so through the HiCare app. You can use this method, or go into Settings, Software update, and try to find it manually.

P30 Pro EMUI 10

Via: HuaweiCentral

