Huawei P30 outperforms P20 ten-fold in Chinese reservations

This just in from MyDrivers, citing information from Chinese e-tailer Tmall, according to which reservations for the new Huawei P30 series smartphones outperformed the predecessor the P20 series, by a ten time multiplier. The report also mentions that the price is not yet officially known in China, so future owners are blindly making their reservations.

One version in particular sold out in five minutes. While this is a good indication of the sales performance of the phones, it is not as accurate as data from the manufacturer, or market analytics research companies. We don’t know what stock Tmall had, and what does this mean in particular. However, comparing apples to apples (pun intended), we didn’t know the information for last year’s P20 either. We’ll have to rely on Tmall’s data accuracy.

The Huawei P30 and P30 Pro are a huge step-up from last year’s models. The success of the initial sales numbers could be due to this fact in particular, but Huawei is also enjoying a great position on its home market, especially with the current US-China (and US-Huawei) context.