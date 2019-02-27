TENAA certification reveals some Huawei P30 Lite specs

When it comes to the Huawei P-line-up, the Chinese phone-maker usually unveils four phones. A standard, a Lite, and a Pro version, in addition to a limited edition Porsche Design variant. This year, we might get one more, with a 5G-capable variant, for a total of five, but Huawei’s plans are not yet certain. Whatever the case may be, historically, the Lite version of the phone is the one that gets announced first. Consequently, the Huawei P30 Lite (2018 P20 Lite pictured above) has received its TENAA certification before the official March 26 unveiling event.

We’ve already heard rumors of a possible 1080+ display and a triple-camera setup for the Huawei P30 Lite. The TENAA filing confirms the resolution and reveals a 6.15-inch screen, which we expect to feature a waterdrop notch, as suggested by accessory renders.

A 3,240mAh battery is listed with 18W fast charging capabilities, and physical measurements are also listed at 152.9 x 72.7 x 7.4mm. The Huawei P30 Lite is expected to feature a Kirin 710 processor, and a trio of 20MP+16MP+2MP shooters.