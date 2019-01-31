Huawei P30 Lite to feature 1080p+ resolution and triple camera?

While we will see a 5G foldable Huawei smartphone at MWC 2019, it’s the P line-up that’s going to be the flagship product family for Huawei until the Mate 30 line-up becomes official in fall. Usually Huawei introduces three models: a standard, a Pro, and a Lite. This was the case with last year’s P20, P20 Pro, and P20 Lite (pictured above) too. The Huawei P30 Lite, P30, and P30 Pro are believed to have the model numbers MAR-LX1M, VOG-L29, and ELE-29 respectively.

Of the three, a User Agent profile was discovered for the MAR-LX1M on Huawei’s website. It is believed to be the Huawei P30 Lite. UAProf files don’t usually reveal much about phones, and that is the case here as well. It does, however, tell that the phone will ship with Android 9 out of the box (with Huawei’s own UI on top of it), and that it will feature a display with 1080 x 2312 resolution. As weird as that sounds (the height), that’s a 1080p+ resolution, and we already know, from previous rumors, to expect a teardrop notch (on the entire line-up, actually).

Reports claim that, similar to the Nova 4, the Huawei P30 Lite will likely feature a triple camera setup comprised of 20MP/16MP/2MP shooters. The rest of the specs are unknown, but the Lite version is always the first to be announced. Our guess is that we don’t have to wait long to find out all about it.

A report from China, however, claims that the P30 Lite’s domestic version, probably named the Nova 4e, will pack a Kirin 710 processor and 6GB of RAM. Additionally, it will feature a six-inch display (with the resolution mentioned above), a fingerprint scanner on the back, and 18W fast charging technology.