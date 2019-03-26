Huawei P30, P30 Pro announced to rewrite the rules of photography

The highly anticipated, heavily leaked, and consistently rumored Huawei P30 line-up is now official as the Chinese tech giant unveiled its two flagships for the first half of the year, at today’s special event in Paris. With the Huawei P30 and Huawei P30 Pro, the company is planning on rewriting the rules of photography. However, it is doing that by also focusing on the design, which is visible from all angles of the phones. The Huawei P30 and P30 Pro will be available in Amber Sunrise, Pearl White, Black, and Aurora color options.

Huawei P30 and Huawei P30 Pro Hands-on

Huawei P30 Pro specs

The Huawei P30 Pro measures 158mm x 73.4mm x 8.41mm, and weighs 192 grams. It is rated IP68 water and dust resistant, and is lacking a 3.5mm headphone jack. The same processor that was introduced with, and is powering the Mate 20 Pro, the HiSilicon Kirin 980, is at the heart of the P30 Pro as well. It’s an octa-core processor with 2x Cortex-A76-based @2.6GHz, 2x Cortex-A76 @1.92GHz, 4x Cortex-A55 @1.8GHz cores.

Memory options start at 8GB, and storage options at 128GB. Depending on the configuration and market, these numbers can vary. In the case of storage, the highest available will be 512GB. The display is a 6.47-inch Huawei FullView OLED Display with FHD+ resolution of 2340 x 1080 pixels, and 19.5:9 aspect ratio.

On to the main selling point, the cameras. The Huawei P30 Pro features a Leica Quad-Camera setup with Huawei SuperSpectrum Sensor. It consists of a 40MP Huawei SuperSpectrum 27mm, f/1.6, OIS, 20MP Ultra-wide angle 16mm, f/2.2, 8MP 5X optical periscope-zoom 125mm, f/3.4, OIS, and a HUAWEI TOF sensor.

The Huawei SuperSpectrum sensor is what the company is proud of, and with what it wants to redefine photography. Instead of a traditional RGB sensor, this one is an RYYB sensor, which should allow 40 percent more light to be captured. In the case of the P30 Pro, we’re looking at an ISO of 409,600.

The periscope-zoom camera is a system that consists of a periscopic prism, a zoom lens array, and an 8MP sensor at the opposite end. With this system the P30 Pro achieves 5X optical zoom, with a total of 10X hybrid zoom.

In terms of stabilization, both the main and the zoom sensor feature OIS (optical image stabilization). Huawei combines these with its own AI stabilization.

The Time of Flight (ToF) sensor helps AR measurements, being able to detect height, length, volume and area with a 98.5% accuracy. It is also a flood illuminator allowing images to have more depth.

Huawei also enhanced the HDR capabilities of the phone by employing machine learning AI HDR+ Technology.

On the cutout at the top of the display on the front lies a 32MP SuperSelfie camera with f/2.0 aperture. It is capable of capturing Super HDR shots and Super Low-Light stills. It doesn’t support 4K recording, though.

In terms of video capabilities, the system is able to shoot low-light video, as well to record two clips at the same time with Dual View Video. Sadly, we still don’t have 4K recording at 60fps.

The Huawei P30 Pro features a 4,200mAh battery with 40W wired SuperCharging, and 15W wireless fast-charging capability. It also features reverse wireless charging so you can juice up your accessories. There’s also an IR Blaster

Huawei P30 specs

The Huawei P30 shares many of its specs with the P30 Pro above. There are still some differences, and we’ll focus on those below.

The P30 measures 149.1mm x 71.36mm x 7.57mm, and 165 grams. It is rated IP57, and, opposed to the P30 Pro above, it does feature a 3.5mm headphone port.

The display is a 6.1-inch Huawei FullView OLED Display with FHD+ resolution of 2340 x 1080 pixels, and 19.5:9 aspect ratio. While the processor stays the same, RAM options start at 6GB, and storage options at 64GB. They vary depending on the configuration and markets, with the highest storage available being 256GB.

The SuperSelfie camera is identical, at 32MP, but the camera setup on the back is a triple-camera system. We’re looking at a system that consists of 40MP Huawei SuperSpectrum f/1.8, 16MP Ultra-wide angle, f/2.2, and an 8MP 3X optical periscope-zoom, f/2.4, OIS, shooter.

The IR Blaster has been removed and the battery shrunk to 3,650mAh.

Huawei FreeLace Wireless headphone

Not as exciting as the two smartphones above, but Huawei also introduced the FreeLace Wireless headphones. They are rated IPX5 for water resistance and they’ll arrive in Graphite Black, Amber Sunrise, Emerald Green, Moonlight Silver color options.

They feature memory metal cables for ergonomics and flexibility, at the end of which there are two 28 degree in-ear earbuds. They feature a magnetic switch that allows you to pause the music when attached (joined together), and also allows users to have separate controls for music and phone calls. The headphones feature noise canceling capabilities and the batter should be good for 12 hours of phone calls or 18 hours of playback.