Back to Paris for the Huawei P30 event at the end of March

For Huawei, fitting as many cameras as it can into a phone isn’t so much a research and development question as much as a bet it takes while saying “hold my beer.”

In the case of the upcoming Huawei P30 series, it seems like even the “Lite” version will start with three rear cameras while the odds are on the table to see four on a “Pro” model. The images and renders have been churning out as fast as a finger can hit “Send.” Isn’t it about time we get to business?

According to a story from Telix.pl, the company is reportedly preparing for a launch event in Paris around the end of March. Paris was the same setting that Huawei subsidiary Honor took on with its recent debut of the View 20.

European consumers have not seen the last of Huawei, even if their governments struggle with the company over cybersecurity concerns.

