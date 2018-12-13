The Huawei P30 could bring up to 5 cameras and a punch-hole display

We keep on getting leaked images of many of the flagship devices that we will see in the first quarter of 2019. These are usually related to the Samsung Galaxy S10 variants, but this time it’s different. Now we could be looking at the first renders of the Huawei P30, or at least its concept design.

Smartphone designs are getting more and more interesting. Huawei surprised the world with the launch of the Huawei P20 Pro earlier this year by including three lenses in its main camera. Now Huawei could take the next step and include more cameras in its coming Huawei P30 Pro. We could start seeing tree lenses in the basic P30 model but 4 lenses in the Pro version. Ben Geskin has tweeted an image that shows this, plus a punch-hole display. Ice Universe, however, has replied that it’s not possible because of the device’s LCD display. Opinions come and go, considering that the Huawei Nova 4 is also coming with an LCD display and a punch-hole display. We can assume that more images are going to be heading our way very soon, but before that happens, tell us what you think about this one?