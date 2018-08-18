Android

The Huawei P20 Pro will become even more gorgeous with new colors

One thing we can’t say for 2018 is that smartphones are still boring. Since they can’t really play with killer features and form factors that much, manufacturers are trying out new colors. The Huawei P20 Pro introduced in March is one of those devices, especially the beautiful Twilight gradient version. A recent report claims that, in addition to Kirin 980 news, Huawei is also preparing new P20 Pro colors for its IFA 2018 event.

The first color is inspired by the night sky and the aurora borealis night sky and the aurora borealis“, claims the report that also mentions that both colors have been seen but can’t be shown off or named. This version of the P20 Pro will start in black on the left, then  transitions into turquoise at the right. In between it includes shades of purple and blue that are found on the current Twilight P20 Pro.

The second color is inspired by the sea, and that which lies beneath it, including sea shells and pearls“, continues the report, but mentions that the gradient is much more conservative. The phone is white overall, with subtle hints of yellow and pink, which reminds us of the Pink Gold Huawei P20.

