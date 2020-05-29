Android 11’s first public beta release is a week away and yet there are phones waiting to get the Android 10 update. Two more phones, HUAWEI P20 Pro and HUAWEI Mate 20 are now receiving the Android 10-based EMUI 10 update. The latter is more than two and a half years old as it was launched in November 2017.

The update for the P20 Pro is EMUI 10.0.0.161, while the Mate 10 has EMUI 10.0.0.158. Both are arriving over-the-air. Moreover, the package size is quite hefty. The EMUI 10 update for HUAWEI P20 Pro is 4.59GB. On the other hand, the Mate 10 update is of 4.39GB.

It is nice to see that HUAWEI hasn’t forgotten old models and is still pushing out updates for them. The rollout is staged and people in Europe and Asia have already started receiving the update.

Source: XDA-Developers