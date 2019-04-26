Huawei P Smart Z could be the company’s first pop-up camera phone

As the world’s second largest smartphone manufacturer after Samsung and before Apple, Huawei definitely has everything it takes to implement new strategies and trends into products. We’ve seen the Chinese company be among the first one to adopt the punch hole with the Nova 4, and we’ve also seen it be among the first ones to announce a foldable smartphone with the Huawei Mate X. There’s no reason why Huawei couldn’t design and announce a phone with a pop-up selfie camera, along the lines of other Chinese phones like OPPO and vivo.

The Huawei P Smart Z will, according to recent reports, be the first such smartphone from Huawei. You can see leaked renders above, and, while the report suggests a launch is just around the corner, we’ll stay skeptical for the time being.

Mid-range specs and price are specifically mentioned by the report, with the Kirin 710 at its core and 4GB of RAM. The display is a full-screen display at 6.59-inches and FHD+ resolution, with the 16MP front-facer popping up from the top left. Other notable specs include a huge 4,000mAh battery, and a duo of 16MP + 2MP shooters on the back.

€210 is the price suggested by the report, and the color options could include black, green, and blue.