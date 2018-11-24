Huawei P Smart leaks with tiny notch and dual cameras

Remember the Honor 10 Lite that Huawei launched for China a couple of days ago? Well, apparently the company is preparing a similar phone for a wider availability, called the Huawei P Smart 2019. There are more similarities than differences between the two, and, thanks to a recent leak, we not only get to see it (pictures above and below), but we also get a hint at what’s under the hood.

The display is a 6.2-inch LCD panel with a resolution of 1080 x 2340 pixels. Powering everything is Huawei’s own HiSilicon Kirin 710, paired with at least 4GB of memory, and up to 64GB of internal storage (a 32GB version is also expected). The camera on the front, inside the tiny waterdrop notch, is a 24MP unit, and the dual system on the back consists of a 13MP main camera and a 2MP depth sensor.

The battery is said to have a 3,400mAh rating, and the phone runs EMUI 9. Midnight Black (below) and Aurora Blue (above) are the colors expected to be unveiled when the phone becomes official “in the next few weeks”.