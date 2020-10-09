HUAWEI has unveiled its latest addition to its P smart series, the Huawei P smart 2021. It comes with a 5,000mah battery with support for 22.5W HUAWEI SuperCharge tech, and a quad rear camera setup that is led by a 48MP sensor. The smartphone comes in three color variants of Crush Green, Blush Gold and Midnight Black. It will be available for purchase from October 22 through the HUAWEI Store and selected operators and retailers for RRP £199.99.

The HUAWEI P Smart 2021 features a 6.67-inch Full HD display with a resolution of 2400 x 1080. It comes with TUV Rheinland-certified low blue light eye comfort settings. There is a side-mounted fingerprint sensor embedded into the power button. The smartphone uses a 3D Ergonomic design. HUAWEI hasn’t released the SoC details. The device gets 128GB of internal storage that is expandable up to 512GB. It runs latest version of EMUI, EMUI 10.1. The Huawei P smart 2021 is pre-installed with AppGallery. It comes with Huawei Video, Huawei Music and Huawei Reader.

On the optics front, the new smartphone sports a quad rear camera setup. There is a 48MP primary sensor with Under Night Mode. It is accompanied by an 8MP ultra-wide-angle lens with FoV of 120 degrees. Plus, there’s a 2MP depth camera and a 2MP macro sensor as well. On the front lies an 8MP selfie shooter. As mentioned above, the HUAWEI P Smart 2021 packs a 5,000mAh battery with support for 22.5W fast charging. It is touted to offer video playback of 23 hours.