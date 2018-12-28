Huawei P Smart 2019 introduced for the United Kingdom

Huawei seems to be on a roll this month after unveiling the Nova 4, the Honor View 20, and special editions of the Mate 20 Pro and Nova 4. This all comes in a context in which, despite all the speedbumps, the company is expecting a 21% revenue growth, a 20% growth in smartphones to be shipped next year, as it just set a new record for shipping 200 million smartphones this year. It doesn’t stop here, as the company just announced the Huawei P Smart 2019 for the United Kingdom.

Featuring a 6.21-inch display with 19.5:9 aspect ratio, the Huawei P Smart 2019 has a tiny waterdrop/teardrop notch. Huawei calls it the “Huawei Dewdrop Display”, and it has a resolution of 1080×2340. A special Eye Comfort Mode reduces the amount of blue light emitted from the screen in order to protect eyesight and combat eyestrain.

A Kirin 710 processor is under the hood powering everything alongside a 3,400mAh battery. The dual-camera setup on the back is comprised of a 13MP and 2MP shooter, while an 8MP camera on the front will take your selfies. While the price isn’t known at the moment, the Huawei P Smart 2019 will be available in the UK starting January 11, 2019, at Carphone Warehouse, EE, O2, Three, and Vodafone. Color options will include Midnight Black, Turquoise Blue, and Aurora Blue.