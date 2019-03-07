Huawei P smart+ 2019 official with triple cameras

If you think this is the Huawei P smart 2019, you’re not entirely wrong. The P smart+ 2019 that was silently introduced by Huawei is practically similar to the other model (sans plus), except for some improvements in the camera department. Nonetheless, it features a 6.21-inch screen with 2340 x 1080 resolution and 19.5:9 aspect ratio. As you can see in the images attached, it will be available in Starlight Blue and Midnight Black. However, exact pricing and availability are not yet known.

At the heart of the Huawei P smart+ 2019 is a Kirin 710 processor, backed up by 3GB of RAM and 64GB of internal storage. The 8MP front-facing camera resides in the waterdrop notch at the top of the screen, while the back inherits a triple-camera setup. It consists of a 24MP, a 16MP, and a 2MP shooter. The fingerprint scanner is placed on the back.

The phone runs Android 9 Pie-based EMUI 9, and is powered by a 3,400mAh battery. Reports also claim that the Huawei P smart+ 2019 will be available in China as the Huawei Enjoy 9s.