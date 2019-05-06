After taking the second place from Apple and following Samsung in the smartphone market, Huawei managed to take the second place in the tablet space as well, unseating Samsung to become the number two player after the iPhone-maker.

The information comes from a DigiTimes Research into the tablet space, revealing that the market will decline “8.9% sequentially and 8.7% on year in the second quarter of 2019”. 37.15 million tablets were sold in the first quarter of the year, down 12.9% sequentially, but up 13.8% on year.

Interestingly, while Apple still holds the crown thanks to its recent iPad releases, Huawei managed to unseat Samsung to become the second player on the market. Another interesting bit is that, in terms of processors powering these tablets, Qualcomm managed to overtake MediaTek and become the number two supplier for application processors.

In terms of screen sizes, tablets sized at 7- and 8-inches declined 6.7% percent, as there is a higher demand for larger screen devices. You can check out more details at the source link below.