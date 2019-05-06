Android

Huawei overtakes Samsung, becomes 2nd largest tablet vendor after Apple

Contents

After taking the second place from Apple and following Samsung in the smartphone market, Huawei managed to take the second place in the tablet space as well, unseating Samsung to become the number two player after the iPhone-maker.

The information comes from a DigiTimes Research into the tablet space, revealing that the market will decline “8.9% sequentially and 8.7% on year in the second quarter of 2019”. 37.15 million tablets were sold in the first quarter of the year, down 12.9% sequentially, but up 13.8% on year.

Interestingly, while Apple still holds the crown thanks to its recent iPad releases, Huawei managed to unseat Samsung to become the second player on the market. Another interesting bit is that, in terms of processors powering these tablets, Qualcomm managed to overtake MediaTek and become the number two supplier for application processors.

In terms of screen sizes, tablets sized at 7- and 8-inches declined 6.7% percent, as there is a higher demand for larger screen devices. You can check out more details at the source link below.

Discuss This Post

Share This Post

Watch the Latest Pocketnow Videos

Source
DigiTimes
Posted In
Android, iOS, Tablets
Tags
Apple, Huawei, iPad, News, Samsung
, , , ,
About The Author
Anton D. Nagy
Anton is the Editor-in-Chief of Pocketnow. As publication leader, he aims to bring Pocketnow even closer to you. His vision is mainly focused on, and oriented towards, the audience. Anton’s ambition, adopted by the entire team, is to transform Pocketnow into a reference media outlet.