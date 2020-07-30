HUAWEI was the leading smartphone brand in Q2 2020, according to Canalys. The company overtook Samsung Electronics in global smartphone shipments in the second quarter. It shipped 55.8 million devices from April to June, down 5 percent from a year earlier. In contrast, Samsung’s volume slid a sharper 30 percent to 53.7 million.

According to Canalys, it was the first quarter in nine years that a brand other than Apple or Samsung has led the global market. However, it may be tough for HUAWEI to maintain that lead due to the US sanctions. Further, the company’s overseas shipments fell 27 percent in 2Q, but its Chinese volumes rose 8 percent.

Following the announcement, Huawei has released the following statement:

“Our business has demonstrated exceptional resilience in these difficult times. Amidst a period of unprecedented global economic slowdown and challenges, we’ve continued to grow and further our leadership position by providing innovative products and experience to consumers.



As we look towards the future, where 5G, AI and IoT will grow increasingly ubiquitous, our focus will remain on executing our All-scenario Seamless AI Life Strategy. Our technology – from smartphones, tablets through to PCs and wearables – is grounded in our commitment to consumers and fulfilling their needs.”

Source: Canalys