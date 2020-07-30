HUAWEI was the leading smartphone brand in Q2 2020, according to Canalys. The company overtook Samsung Electronics in global smartphone shipments in the second quarter. It shipped 55.8 million devices from April to June, down 5 percent from a year earlier. In contrast, Samsung’s volume slid a sharper 30 percent to 53.7 million.

According to Canalys, it was the first quarter in nine years that a brand other than Apple or Samsung has led the global market. However, it may be tough for HUAWEI to maintain that lead due to the US sanctions. Further, the company’s overseas shipments fell 27 percent in 2Q, but its Chinese volumes rose 8 percent.

“This is a remarkable result that few people would have predicted a year ago,” Canalys Senior Analyst Ben Stanton said. “If it wasn’t for COVID-19, it wouldn’t have happened. HUAWEI has taken full advantage of the Chinese economic recovery to reignite its smartphone business.”

Source: Canalys