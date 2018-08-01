Huawei overtakes Apple to become world’s no. 2 smartphone vendor

It was bound to happen sooner rather than later, and we told you about it two weeks ago. According to the latest data from Canalys, Huawei managed to steal Apple’s second place, to become the world’s second largest smartphone vendor, after Samsung.

The data refers to the second quarter of the year, when Apple sold 41 million smartphones, growing one percent year-on-year. Huawei grew a whopping 41 percent YoY and managed to sell 54 million units, 13 million (or almost 32%) more than Apple.

The success of Huawei is attributed to the exceptional performance of its new flagship phones, the P20 and the P20 Pro. Additionally, Canalys notes that Huawei’s sub-brand, Honor, contributed massively to the success, by almost two thirds of the 16 million increase over the year before.

While Samsung is still in a comfortable first place, the Koreans have managed to sell 73 million units, however, a decrease of 8% over 2017.

Things aren’t gloomy for Apple though, as the company reported its best quarter yet. Additionally, Q2 is a rather historically calm period of the year for Apple, with the fourth quarter being a spike every year, as seen below. It’s the time for new iPhones. Compare that to Samsung’s steady no-spike performance, granted, with a slow and steady downward direction.