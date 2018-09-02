Android

Rushing in the future with Huawei and OnePlus | IFA 2018 Daily: Day 2 and 3

Contents

Time for another one of these IFA 2018 recaps, huh? A weekend of action has elapsed and we have a backlog of video that’s still on the way. But take a look at what we’ve captured so far!

Announcements

Mate 20 Lite

  • As if yesterday’s Huawei overload wasn’t enough for us, on Saturday the cmpany launched the Mate 20 Lite, the first in the fall flaghship series with a Kirin 710 and 20-plus megapixel cameras on front and back. It will be available at major British retailers and carriers for £379 in October.
  • OnePlus co-founder Carl Pei gave an interview during the trade show announcing the company’s first permanent retail store in Paris that will come with the launch of the OnePlus 6T.
  • TCL, in addition to launching the BlackBerry KEY2 LE this week, also brought an Android Go tablet with cellular capabilities, the Alcatel 3T 8. It will be available in Europe from next month for €119.

Video coverage

Our Jaime Rivera has been working overtime to deliver coverage in Berlin:

  • ZTE Axon 9 Pro: A new multimedia Android flagship for a company getting back on its feet…

  • Nubia Alpha: It’s more than just a watch with notifications on it and there are more details that we got from our briefing than what we initially wrote up.

Discuss This Post

Read More

Share This Post

Watch the Latest Pocketnow Videos

Posted In
Accessories, Android, BlackBerry, iOS, Other OS, Phones, Tablets, Wearables, Windows
Tags
Alcatel 3T 8, Axon 9 Pro, Huawei, IFA 2018, Mate 20 Lite, News, Nubia, Nubia Alpha, OnePlus, OnePlus 6T, TCL, ZTE
, , , , , , , , , , ,
About The Author
Jules Wang
Jules Wang is News Editor for Pocketnow and one of the hosts of the Pocketnow Weekly Podcast. He came onto the team in 2014 as an intern editing and producing videos and the podcast while he was studying journalism at Emerson College. He graduated the year after and entered into his current position at Pocketnow, full-time.