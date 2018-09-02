Rushing in the future with Huawei and OnePlus | IFA 2018 Daily: Day 2 and 3

Time for another one of these IFA 2018 recaps, huh? A weekend of action has elapsed and we have a backlog of video that’s still on the way. But take a look at what we’ve captured so far!

Announcements

As if yesterday’s Huawei overload wasn’t enough for us, on Saturday the cmpany launched the Mate 20 Lite, the first in the fall flaghship series with a Kirin 710 and 20-plus megapixel cameras on front and back. It will be available at major British retailers and carriers for £379 in October.

OnePlus co-founder Carl Pei gave an interview during the trade show announcing the company’s first permanent retail store in Paris that will come with the launch of the OnePlus 6T.

TCL, in addition to launching the BlackBerry KEY2 LE this week, also brought an Android Go tablet with cellular capabilities, the Alcatel 3T 8. It will be available in Europe from next month for €119.

Video coverage

Our Jaime Rivera has been working overtime to deliver coverage in Berlin:

Huawei at IFA: New colors and materials for the P20 Pro, the AI Cube smart speaker and Kirin 980 chipset all debuted at the same time.

ZTE Axon 9 Pro: A new multimedia Android flagship for a company getting back on its feet…