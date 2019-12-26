Huawei P40
We recently received a leak from the guys at Phone Arena that suggested that the new Huawei P40 series was going to include graphene batteries. Huawei’s French Twitter account posted this information, and yes, they took it off rapidly, and now we know why.

Huawei France’s Twitter account made an official statement to clarify the contents of a tweet they posted a while ago. This tweet said that the Huawei P40 series was going to include new graphene batteries, with more power and charging speeds that would go from 0 to 100% in 45 minutes. Those were great news, but unfortunately, Huawei officials said the post was a rumor and no official confirmation. They also noted that this technology is still far from being ready, and industry experts say that the first graphene batteries should arrive sometime in 2021.

Source: GSM Arena

