HUAWEI wowed us earlier this year with its latest foldable flagship – the Mate X2. The phone is brimming with top-of-the-line hardware, which also includes a 5G chip. But it also costs almost $3,000, which puts it straight into the enthusiast-class of smartphone buyers who want the cutting-edge tech without worrying too much about the price. However, HUAWEI also appears to have a 4G version in the pipeline that will likely be cheaper and targeted at folks who are not too keen on paying the 5G tax.

The 4G version has the same internal hardware as its 5G sibling

The official HUAWEI China website now has a dedicated product page for the HUAWEI Mate X2 4G version. A quick look at the spec sheet suggests that the 4G version of HUAWEI’s foldable flagship will have identical specs as its 5G-ready sibling, and will only miss out on the third-gen Balong 5G modem. Unfortunately, there is no word when the 4G variant of the phone will go official, and more importantly, how much it will cost. But given the China-only availability of HUAWEI Mate X2 5G, it is unlikely that the 4G version will make it to the international market.

Interestingly, HUAWEI has also listed a 4G version of the Mate 40 Pro flagship on its website. Unfortunately, we don’t know about a launch date or asking price for this one either. While the HUAWEI Mate X2 is making waves due to its sleek design and powerful innards, the Mate 40 Pro is one of the best normal-looking Android phones out there – if you can ignore the fact that it lacks access to essential Google services such as Play Store, Gmail, and Maps to name a few.

In his review, Pocketnow Editor-in-Chief Anton D. Nagy praised the HUAWEI Mate 40 Pro’s excellent build and attractive design, terrific cameras with impressive zoom performance, good battery life, and great multimedia experience. Regarding the software part, he mentioned that the HMS ecosystem is maturing at a fast pace with the addition of more apps and services, and it has now reached a stage where the phone is worth recommending without any major red flags.

In case you’re wondering about the HUAWEI Mate X2, the review is underway and will soon go live on the Pocketnow website. Till then, drool over these images of the phone in all its foldable glory: