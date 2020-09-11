HUAWEI has made a slew of announcements related to its in-house app repository and the HUAWEI Mobile Services (HMS) core ecosystem during the ongoing HUAWEI Developer Conference 2020. The Chinese company partnered with TomTom to provide navigation services on its smartphones now that Google Maps is out of the picture, alongside a host of other popular alternatives accessible via the Play Store. Today, HUAWEI announced a useful incentive, as part of which, all AppGallery users will get 6 months of free TomTom subscription. This is definitely an attractive offer and aims to disrupt a market that is dominated by the likes of Google Maps and HERE among others.

To recall, TomTom currently offers its service via three subscription tiers – a basic plan that costs €1.99 per month, and then there are 6-month and 1-year plans that will cost users €8.99 and €12.99 respectively. So essentially, downloading the TomTom app from AppGallery will save you €8.99, and in return, you get access to TomTom’s premium services such as speed camera warnings, lane guidance, traffic monitoring, route searching, and locally downloadable 3D maps among others. It must also be noted that the app already offers a 30-days free subscription to users on a trial basis, which can later be renewed by users.

For information’s sake, both TomTom Go Navigation and TomTom AmiGO apps are currently listed on the AppGallery. Yesterday, HUAWEI also revealed that the download rate for TomTom AmiGO went up by 22 times after partnering with HUAWEI for a marketing boost. And just in case you’re curious, TomTom assures that it doesn’t monetize user’s personal data, and that its navigation app offers a fully ad-free experience. And if you’re looking to purchase one of its subscription plans, TomTom has also integrated HUAWEI’s In App Purchase (IAP) kit that comes bundled with the HMS core to offer a secure and seamless payment experience.