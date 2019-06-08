Huawei Oak OS Android alternative coming with Mate 30?

While its name might have changed, the rest of the information is pretty much the same. It was at the beginning of last week that we heard for the first time about Huawei’s potential Android replacement or alternative, when a trademark filing by the company was uncovered for software called Ark OS. After Google had no choice but to comply with the U.S. ban and suspend Huawei’s Android license, reports started to pop up about an alternative OS that could keep the Chinese phones on the market.

Now a new report suggests that the alternative operating system will not be called Ark OS, but rather Oak OS internationally, and HongMeng OS in China. The same report claims it will be launched in August or September, citing unnamed sources, dates which could coincide more or less with the official launch of the Mate 30 series of phones. This media event has historically happened during that timeframe, so, if the status quo remains unchanged, we could see the first Mate phone to officially run a homebrew or modified version of Android based on AOSP.