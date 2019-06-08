Android

Huawei Oak OS Android alternative coming with Mate 30?

Contents
Mate 20 Pro announced

While its name might have changed, the rest of the information is pretty much the same. It was at the beginning of last week that we heard for the first time about Huawei’s potential Android replacement or alternative, when a trademark filing by the company was uncovered for software called Ark OS. After Google had no choice but to comply with the U.S. ban and suspend Huawei’s Android license, reports started to pop up about an alternative OS that could keep the Chinese phones on the market.

Now a new report suggests that the alternative operating system will not be called Ark OS, but rather Oak OS internationally, and HongMeng OS in China. The same report claims it will be launched in August or September, citing unnamed sources, dates which could coincide more or less with the official launch of the Mate 30 series of phones. This media event has historically happened during that timeframe, so, if the status quo remains unchanged, we could see the first Mate phone to officially run a homebrew or modified version of Android based on AOSP.

Discuss This Post

Share This Post

Watch the Latest Pocketnow Videos

Via
The Droid Guy
Source
Financial Times
Posted In
Android, Phones
Tags
Android, Huawei, Mate 30, News, Oak OS
, , , ,
About The Author
Anton D. Nagy
Anton is the Editor-in-Chief of Pocketnow. As publication leader, he aims to bring Pocketnow even closer to you. His vision is mainly focused on, and oriented towards, the audience. Anton’s ambition, adopted by the entire team, is to transform Pocketnow into a reference media outlet.