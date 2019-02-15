Huawei wants to dethrone Samsung this year, to become number one

It is a well-known fact that Huawei will not settle for the second place, after grabbing it last year from Apple. As a matter of fact, both CEO Richard Yu and Walter Ji, President of Consumer Business Group in Europe, as well as other high-ranking executives, made it clear that Huawei wants to dethrone Samsung for the first place.

We now get a confirmation and a time frame for that, thanks to a DigiTimes report, citing industry sources. Huawei wants smartphone market domination by the end of 2019. Sources mentioned that, after setting a record last year by exceeding 200 million smartphones shipped worldwide, the target for 2019 is 250 million. For 2020, Huawei aims to ship 300 million smartphones globally, the report claims.

Despite facing several roadblocks around the world in building national 5G network infrastructure, Huawei is extremely popular in China and Europe as a smartphone vendor. Growing continuously over the past years, setting its sights on the number one spot, currently held by Samsung, is an ambitious move.