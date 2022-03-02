HUAWEI Nova 9 SE leaks with 108MP camera

HUAWEI has been very quiet, and it hasn’t launched as many smartphones as it once used to due to the difficulties the company is having with supply shortage issues and the trade-ban. HUAWEI hasn’t yet introduced a device with a 108MP camera sensor, while nearly all of the competitors have already announced at least one device with such a sensor. Well, that might change soon, as a new leak suggests that HUAWEI may be working on the Nova 9 SE, which is rumored to come equipped with the 108MP sensor.

The new HUAWEI Nova 9 SE will reportedly feature a Snapdragon 665 11nm chipset (reported by WinFuture) or a Snapdragon 680 6nm (reported by TechInsiderBlog). Both chipsets support 4G only, and it's surprising to see a 4G-only device in 2022. Memory is expected to be 8GB, while storage will stand at 128GB, and it will reportedly feature a MicroSD card slot to expand it further.

The Nova 9 SE will feature a 6.78-inch LCD panel, and feature 90Hz, according to TechInsiderBlog. The punch hole cutout will house a 16MP selfie camera, while the back will consist of four sensors. It will come equipped with a 108MP primary camera, an 8MP ultrawide, and likely two 2MP sensors, one for macro, another for depth. The battery is a 4,000 mAh cell and it will reportedly support fast wired charging and NFC. The fingerprint reader will be embedded into the power button.

HUAWEI Nova 9 SE will run EMUI 12 on top of Android 11, and it won’t have access to Google Play Services, like the rest of the other devices from HUAWEI’s lineup. The phone is expected to cost around €250-€280, or around $280-$315. It will be available in three colors, including Midnight Black, Crystal Blue, and White. It’s not yet clear when it will be released, but WinFuture claims it could come to Europe very soon.