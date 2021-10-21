HUAWEI, today, took the wraps off the latest mid-range smartphone for the global market. Dubbed HUAWEI nova 9, the smartphone features quite a lot of high-end specs generally seen on a flagship smartphone. The smartphone was first introduced in China earlier this year and now has made its way to the international markets.

HUAWEI’s marketing the nova 9 towards the “younger generation.” The company says nova 9 will “spark new inspirations” among the younger generation and will enable them to “create new possibilities for users as they record moments in their lives.” In addition to nova 9, HUAWEI also introduced its Watch GT3, which features Bluetooth calling and over 100 workouts, and FreeBuds Lipstick in Europe today.

On the front of the HUAWEI nova 9 is the beautiful 6.57-inch Full HD+ OLED display with curved edges. It has a resolution of 2340 x 1080 pixels (19.5:9 aspect ratio) and supports up to a 120Hz refresh rate. To make the display smooth and snappier, HUAWEI’s also incorporated a 300Hz touch sampling rate into the device. The display has a punch-hole up top.

Powering the HUAWEI nova 9 is Qualcomm’s Snapdragon 778G chipset. Snapdragon 778G chipset was introduced earlier this year, however, it lacks 5G. The chipset only supports the 4G LTE network. The chipset has four ARM Cortex-A78 high-performance cores clocked at 2.42GHz and four mid-performance ARM Cortex-A55 cores clocked at 1.8GHz. It is backed by Adreno 642L GPU. To keep everything cool, the smartphone features VC Liquid Cooling and graphene.

HUAWEI nova 9 boasts 8GB of RAM and 128/256GB of internal memory, depending upon the model you purchase. There’s a 4,300 mAh battery inside the smartphone. It supports HUAWEI SuperCharge fast charging that goes up to 66W. What’s interesting is that HUAWEI’s bundling the charger and a USB-C cable inside the box.

In terms of optics, HUAWEI nova 9 features a quad-camera setup at the back. The primary sensor is the 50MP “Ultra Vision Camera” with an f/1.9 aperture. It is paired with an 8MP ultra-wide-angle lens (f/2.2 aperture), a 2MP depth sensor (f/2.4 aperture), and a 2MP macro sensor (f/2.4 aperture). It supports 4K 60FPS video recording and 960FPS slow-motion video at 720p. In addition, nova 9 features HUAWEI’s AIS stabilization technology. Targeted at the younger audience, HUAWEI nova 9 also features a number of “Capture Modes,” like Vlog mode, Story creator mode, ultra snapshot, and more.

On the front of the nova 9 is the 32MP selfie camera with an f/2.0 aperture. It sits in the punch-hole in the center of the display. Just like the back camera, the front camera also supports vlog and story creator mode, in addition to the other modes. And after a picture is taken, it goes through XD Fusion Engine and AI Snapshot that improves the image quality.

There’s a feature called Continuous Front/Rear Recording that allows the users to switch in between both the cameras and lets users “capture their story within a single video file.” Another feature called Dual-View Video recording allows users to record from both the cameras simultaneously from the cameras.

It will be available in three colors: Starry Blue, Crush Green, and Black. HUAWEI nova 9 starts at €499 for the base variant with 8GB RAM and 128GB internal storage. It is available to pre-order starting today and will go on sale from 2 November. Customers can check out and purchase the smartphone the new smartphone on HUAWEI’s regional page.